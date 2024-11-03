ZipLink (OTCMKTS:ZIPL) & Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Financial Comparison

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) and ZipLink (OTCMKTS:ZIPL – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Mastercard has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZipLink has a beta of 34.21, suggesting that its stock price is 3,321% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.3% of Mastercard shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Mastercard shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 57.5% of ZipLink shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mastercard 0 4 20 3 2.96 ZipLink 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Mastercard and ZipLink, as provided by MarketBeat.

Mastercard currently has a consensus price target of $537.92, suggesting a potential upside of 5.87%.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mastercard and ZipLink”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mastercard $25.10 billion 18.70 $11.20 billion $13.22 38.43 ZipLink N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Mastercard has higher revenue and earnings than ZipLink.

Profitability

This table compares Mastercard and ZipLink’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mastercard 45.26% 178.27% 29.81% ZipLink N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Mastercard beats ZipLink on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mastercard

(Get Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions. It also provides solutions that enable businesses or governments to make payments to businesses, including Virtual Card Number, which is generated dynamically from a physical card and leverages the credit limit of the funding account; a platform to optimize supplier payment enablement campaigns for financial institutions; and treasury intelligence platform that offers corporations with recommendations to enhance working capital performance and accelerate spend on cards. In addition, the company offers Mastercard Send, which partners with digital messaging and payment platforms to enable consumers to send money directly within applications to other consumers; and Mastercard Cross-Border Services enables a range of payment flows through a distribution network with a single point of access to send and receive money globally through various channels, including bank accounts, mobile wallets, cards, and cash payouts. Further, it provides cyber and intelligence solutions; insights and analytics, consulting, marketing, loyalty, processing, and payment gateway solutions for e-commerce merchants; and open banking and digital identity services. The company offers payment solutions and services under the MasterCard, Maestro, and Cirrus name. Mastercard Incorporated was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

About ZipLink

(Get Free Report)

This record represents the public shell of ZipLink, Inc. In November 2000, ZipLink, Inc. suspended its operations and announced the lay off of substantially all of its employees except those necessary to wind down operations. Ziplink, Inc. operated as a wholesale connectivity provider in North America for the Business-to-Business marketplace, including Internet service providers, competitive local exchange carriers, Web appliance vendors, and PC manufacturers and distributors, as of September 30, 2000. ZipLink also offered a range of Internet connectivity services for Internet appliances, including Internet access and subscriber authentication. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Lowell, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.