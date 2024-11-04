1,016 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Bought by Mosaic Advisors LLC

Mosaic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000. Deere & Company makes up about 0.3% of Mosaic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 725.0% during the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $400.42 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $340.20 and a 1 year high of $420.47. The firm has a market cap of $109.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $400.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $385.41.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. HSBC cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Deere & Company from $443.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $420.69.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

