1,438 Shares in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Purchased by Ground Swell Capital LLC

Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 77.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 219.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 281 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $191.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $250.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.00.

NYSE CRL opened at $180.96 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.38. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.87 and a 52 week high of $275.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 14.96%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

