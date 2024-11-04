17,532 Shares in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Aug (NYSEARCA:AUGM) Bought by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Aug (NYSEARCA:AUGM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 17,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.
Separately, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Aug in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000.
Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Aug Price Performance
NYSEARCA:AUGM opened at $31.56 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.48. Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Aug has a twelve month low of $31.08 and a twelve month high of $31.71.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Aug
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- From PACs to Portfolios: Billionaire Bets and Investor Reactions
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- AppLovin Stock Quadruples: What’s Behind the Bullish Sentiment?
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Aug (NYSEARCA:AUGM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Aug Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Aug and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.