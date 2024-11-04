18,362 Shares in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Bought by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 93.7% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IYR opened at $97.20 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.54 and its 200 day moving average is $93.01. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.65 and a fifty-two week high of $104.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

