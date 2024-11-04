5,612 Shares in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Bought by Optas LLC

Optas LLC bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,733,703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $93,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,434 shares in the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 63.8% during the first quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,198,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $109,989,000 after buying an additional 1,245,223 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 716.6% in the second quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 1,224,961 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,857,000 after buying an additional 1,074,961 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,763,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $817,230,000 after acquiring an additional 554,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,403,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $355,479,000 after acquiring an additional 550,970 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.70.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Up 0.2 %

AXTA stock opened at $37.98 on Monday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $28.69 and a twelve month high of $38.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.10.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 6.22%. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

