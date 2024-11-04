8,895 Shares in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Purchased by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Vestor Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 26,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 41,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 33,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,614,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 138.8% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 12,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 7,543 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $114.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $82.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.28. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $90.29 and a 1-year high of $120.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

