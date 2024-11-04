9,590 Shares in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Acquired by Ground Swell Capital LLC

Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 9,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000. ProShares UltraPro QQQ makes up 0.6% of Ground Swell Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 98.5% during the second quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 153.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 235.7% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000.

Get ProShares UltraPro QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Up 2.1 %

TQQQ stock opened at $70.93 on Monday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 1 year low of $35.40 and a 1 year high of $85.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.59.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2302 per share. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.