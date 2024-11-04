AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by CORDA Investment Management LLC.

CORDA Investment Management LLC. reduced its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in AbbVie by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 18,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp raised its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 13,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $204.73 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.12 and a 200 day moving average of $179.60. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.85 and a 12 month high of $207.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 226.99% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 215.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. Argus upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on AbbVie from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair upgraded AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.00.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

