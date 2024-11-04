AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 684,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 0.9% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $135,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in AbbVie by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 32,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 308.1% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 32,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,624,000 after acquiring an additional 24,756 shares during the period. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $1,349,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in AbbVie by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 27,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,333,000 after purchasing an additional 6,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

AbbVie stock traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $201.93. 597,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,307,185. The stock has a market cap of $356.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.63. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.85 and a 52-week high of $207.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $194.12 and its 200 day moving average is $179.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.81.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.28 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 226.99% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 215.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. Argus raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair raised AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AbbVie from $218.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.00.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

