Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Services of America Inc.

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,578 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,454 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 2.9% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $30,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in Adobe by 226.7% during the 3rd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 346.2% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total value of $3,350,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,838 shares in the company, valued at $10,740,738.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total transaction of $3,350,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,740,738.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total transaction of $13,039,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,569,166. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,187 shares of company stock worth $17,736,369. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $482.57. 378,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,163,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $433.97 and a one year high of $638.25. The stock has a market cap of $212.43 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $522.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $516.20.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 42.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Adobe from $660.00 to $644.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Adobe to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $606.40.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

