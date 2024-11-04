Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Trading Up 0.4% – Time to Buy?

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $143.08 and last traded at $142.46. Approximately 9,898,271 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 56,498,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.86.

AMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $178.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.79.

The company has a market capitalization of $229.56 billion, a PE ratio of 128.34, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 7,018 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Smith Salley Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 2,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 24,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

