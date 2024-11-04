aelf (ELF) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4.33 Million

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. aelf has a total market cap of $239.74 million and $4.33 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000477 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000449 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000327 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 733,986,254 coins. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for aelf is blog.aelf.com.

aelf Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

