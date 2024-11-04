Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.94-6.17 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

Shares of AMG opened at $193.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.18. Affiliated Managers Group has a fifty-two week low of $123.65 and a fifty-two week high of $199.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $180.27 and a 200 day moving average of $168.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMG has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Affiliated Managers Group

In other news, COO Thomas M. Wojcik sold 4,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.71, for a total value of $826,590.06. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,575,342.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Thomas M. Wojcik sold 4,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.71, for a total transaction of $826,590.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,575,342.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.98, for a total transaction of $1,547,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,883,926.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,408 shares of company stock valued at $3,865,068 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

