AG Mortgage Investment Trust (MITT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect AG Mortgage Investment Trust to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $99.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AG Mortgage Investment Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:MITT opened at $7.19 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.99. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95. The firm has a market cap of $212.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.03%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Friday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AG Mortgage Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as commercial loans and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

