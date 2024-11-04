AG Mortgage Investment Trust (MITT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect AG Mortgage Investment Trust to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $99.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AG Mortgage Investment Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
AG Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:MITT opened at $7.19 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.99. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95. The firm has a market cap of $212.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.04.
AG Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Friday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AG Mortgage Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.
About AG Mortgage Investment Trust
AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as commercial loans and commercial mortgage-backed securities.
