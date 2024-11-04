Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.04 and last traded at $22.04, with a volume of 510753 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.40.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATSG. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Transport Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.89 and its 200-day moving average is $14.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 87.72 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $488.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.67 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 0.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pullen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 18,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 39,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A increased its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 14.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 10,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the second quarter valued at $34,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

