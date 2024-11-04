Aleph Zero Price Down 11.5% This Week (AZERO)

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. Aleph Zero has a total market cap of $90.88 million and approximately $554,415.67 worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Aleph Zero has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. One Aleph Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000466 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aleph Zero Profile

Aleph Zero’s genesis date was January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 336,231,180 coins and its circulating supply is 284,454,224 coins. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org. Aleph Zero’s official message board is www.alephzero.org/blog.

Aleph Zero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero (AZERO) is a blockchain platform focused on providing high-performance, secure, and privacy-preserving transaction processing through its unique consensus algorithm and zero-knowledge proof framework. It supports various applications, particularly in DeFi, privacy, smart contracts, and interoperability.”

