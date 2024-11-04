Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Cohen Capital Management Inc.

Cohen Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,878 shares during the quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1,392.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,125,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $650,043,000 after buying an additional 5,715,155 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 9,205.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,697,358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,801,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,117 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 79.5% during the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,610,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $188,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,479 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 384.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,424,944 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $102,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,643 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 523.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,335,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,500 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.13.

BABA stock opened at $98.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.20. The company has a market capitalization of $236.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.36. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $66.63 and a twelve month high of $117.82.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $14.57. The company had revenue of $243.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.32 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

