Alpha Finance Lab Market Capitalization Hits $64.50 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be purchased for $0.0645 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $64.50 million and approximately $2.80 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 896,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is stellaxyz.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stella (ALPHA), formerly known as Alpha Venture DAO, is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform focused on cross-chain interoperability. It allows users and developers to operate on multiple blockchain networks. The platform’s native token, ALPHA, plays a crucial role in governance and functionality. Stella was created by blockchain and finance professionals, including Tascha Punyaneramitdee and Nipun Pitimanaaree. The ALPHA token is used for governance, enabling token holders to vote on proposals, and for staking, allowing them to earn transaction fees and enhance security.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

