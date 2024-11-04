Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Receives $186.90 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $200.56.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alphabet from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 2,835 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total transaction of $429,587.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,182 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,421,948.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $1,898,190.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 330,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,741,643.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,244 shares of company stock valued at $37,776,954 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9,200.0% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 62.5% during the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $172.65 on Monday. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $128.11 and a 12-month high of $193.31. The company has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.63.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $88.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.61%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

