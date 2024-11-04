Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Morgan Stanley Analyst Says

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.48.

AMZN opened at $197.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $184.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.77. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $136.47 and a 1 year high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,759,651.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,628,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,820,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at $371,759,651.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,855 shares of company stock valued at $9,215,048 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMB Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.2% in the third quarter. FMB Wealth Management now owns 4,109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 68,447 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,754,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.8% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 38,080 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,095,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Avid Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.9% in the third quarter. Avid Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Ted Buchan & Co raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.0% in the third quarter. Ted Buchan & Co now owns 15,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,851,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

