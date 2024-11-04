Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.72-$0.76 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.74. Amcor also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.720-0.760 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.80 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Amcor from $10.50 to $10.80 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.10 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.78.

NYSE:AMCR traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,811,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,014,431. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.85. Amcor has a 12 month low of $8.71 and a 12 month high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.13 and a 200-day moving average of $10.42.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amcor will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.1275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 94.34%.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

