Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Holdings Cut by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department reduced its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 2,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $543,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 873 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 285,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $89,887,000 after acquiring an additional 18,573 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Down 0.3 %

AMGN stock opened at $319.22 on Monday. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.52 and a twelve month high of $346.85. The company has a market cap of $171.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.47. Amgen had a return on equity of 168.35% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 115.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. Dbs Bank raised Amgen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Amgen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Amgen from $335.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $362.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.50.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

