Amplify Energy (AMPY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Amplify Energy to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $79.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.62 million. Amplify Energy had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 7.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect Amplify Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Amplify Energy stock opened at $6.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.73. Amplify Energy has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $8.15. The company has a market cap of $259.90 million, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.93.

AMPY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Amplify Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Amplify Energy from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company’s properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

