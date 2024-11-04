Angeles Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.4% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 35.8% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 22.5% during the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 0.7 %

BDX stock opened at $235.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $218.75 and a 1-year high of $259.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.09. The company has a market capitalization of $67.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.40, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 14.49%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BDX. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.63.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.