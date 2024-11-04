Angeles Wealth Management LLC Makes New $279,000 Investment in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EVR Research LP bought a new stake in LiveRamp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,879,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,174,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,037,000 after buying an additional 115,685 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 32.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 264,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,183,000 after buying an additional 64,155 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in LiveRamp by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 323,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,154,000 after buying an additional 94,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in LiveRamp during the 1st quarter worth about $1,302,000. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on LiveRamp from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Macquarie upgraded LiveRamp to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on LiveRamp from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.83.

Insider Activity at LiveRamp

In other LiveRamp news, Director Debora B. Tomlin sold 9,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $244,808.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,440.63. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 5,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $149,982.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 73,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,491.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Debora B. Tomlin sold 9,765 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $244,808.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,440.63. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,538 shares of company stock worth $495,471 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Stock Up 0.2 %

RAMP stock opened at $25.07 on Monday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $42.66. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 278.59 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.95 and its 200-day moving average is $28.45.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $175.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.92 million. LiveRamp had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 0.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

