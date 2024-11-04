ANSYS (ANSS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect ANSYS to post earnings of $1.88 per share for the quarter.

ANSYS Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $323.75 on Monday. ANSYS has a 1 year low of $258.01 and a 1 year high of $364.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.48. The company has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.20, a PEG ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ANSS. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com raised ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 152 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.61, for a total transaction of $47,668.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,404.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

