Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of XOM opened at $114.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.67 and its 200-day moving average is $116.33. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.37.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

