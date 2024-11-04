Ardmore Shipping (ASC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ardmore Shipping Price Performance

ASC stock opened at $14.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.43 million, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.37. Ardmore Shipping has a 1 year low of $12.69 and a 1 year high of $23.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASC shares. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Ardmore Shipping to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Ardmore Shipping from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Ardmore Shipping from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company's fleet consists of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and four chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

