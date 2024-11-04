Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 53.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ARHS. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Arhaus from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Arhaus from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Arhaus from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

Arhaus stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.47. 205,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,258,382. Arhaus has a one year low of $8.04 and a one year high of $19.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.94.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Arhaus had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The firm had revenue of $309.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Arhaus will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Arhaus during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Arhaus by 1.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 278,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Arhaus by 16.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Arhaus by 5.1% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 113,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. raised its position in Arhaus by 34.7% during the third quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 21,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. 27.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

