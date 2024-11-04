Ark (ARK) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $78.12 Million

Ark (ARK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. Ark has a total market capitalization of $78.12 million and $18.38 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000626 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ark has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000242 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001077 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 184,536,176 coins and its circulating supply is 184,536,206 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official website is ark.io.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

