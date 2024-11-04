Arlington Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 44,887 iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 44,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,366,000. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACWI. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2,148.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter worth $218,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter valued at $213,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $117.96. The stock had a trading volume of 558,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,025,207. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $120.93.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

