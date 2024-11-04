Arlington Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 163,541 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,574 shares during the quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oxford Lane Capital were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the third quarter valued at $7,341,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 36.4% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,016,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,508,000 after buying an additional 271,369 shares during the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 244.8% during the third quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 888,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,701,000 after buying an additional 630,942 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 198.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 494,403 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 328,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 350,516 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 26,053 shares during the period. 6.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Lane Capital stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,246,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,220,432. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.34. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $5.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 20.73%. Oxford Lane Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.14%.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

