Arlington Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,430 Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,430 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 36,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 2.9% in the second quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 11.1% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,978 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.27. The company has a market capitalization of $219.72 million, a P/E ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.44.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

