Asian Television Network International (CVE:SAT) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Asian Television Network International Limited (CVE:SAT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 77755 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Asian Television Network International Trading Down 44.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10,844.68, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.52.

Asian Television Network International Company Profile

Asian Television Network International Limited engages in the specialty, pay television broadcasting, and advertising primarily for the south Asian community in Canada. It operates premium pay specialty television channels in 9 languages. The company provides its flagship ATN-HD general interest service; and various Bollywood movie channels with approximately 100 movies a month, as well as various channels that include sports, news, music, lifestyle, spiritual, and regional language channels.

