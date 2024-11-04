ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Holdings Raised by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,903 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $46,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in ASML during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the second quarter worth about $31,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in ASML in the second quarter worth about $34,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASML has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on ASML from $1,052.00 to $815.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $970.60.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $674.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $793.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $896.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.55. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $627.09 and a 52 week high of $1,110.09. The firm has a market cap of $265.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.51.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be issued a $1.407 dividend. This represents a $5.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.21%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

