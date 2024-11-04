Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 752,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,932 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $48,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service increased its position in Ventas by 2.9% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 616,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,538,000 after buying an additional 17,199 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 3.4% in the third quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 9.0% in the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ventas by 3.7% during the third quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,795,000 after buying an additional 3,777 shares during the period. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its stake in Ventas by 4.5% during the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 5,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Ventas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Ventas from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ventas from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 121,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $8,022,980.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 986,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,291,063.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 40,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $2,296,125.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,529,016.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 121,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $8,022,980.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,717 shares in the company, valued at $65,291,063.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 200,533 shares of company stock worth $12,737,341. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:VTR traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.83. 109,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,382,519. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.45 and a 12-month high of $67.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -377.57, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.51.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.74). Ventas had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,058.76%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Featured Stories

