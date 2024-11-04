Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $107.92 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 633,333 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,977 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $107,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 24,800 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 63.8% in the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 55.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 22,315 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,982 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 126,123 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $21,491,000 after buying an additional 8,790 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 19,501 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after buying an additional 5,737 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $169.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $99.26 and a 12-month high of $178.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.24.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 41.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Oracle from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Oracle from $201.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Oracle from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.52.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORCL

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,685. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 42.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.