Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,792 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $55,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth about $445,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 75,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,448,000 after purchasing an additional 10,745 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in Chubb by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Chubb by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 17,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,472,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total transaction of $8,780,092.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,341,094.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.49, for a total value of $4,282,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,676,685.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total value of $8,780,092.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,341,094.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,636 shares of company stock worth $24,874,208 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Chubb from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Chubb from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Chubb from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Chubb from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.26.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $276.89. 41,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,599,594. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $288.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.01. The firm has a market cap of $111.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $216.26 and a 52 week high of $302.05.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.74. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 14.91%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

