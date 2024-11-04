Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.250-0.260 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $126.0 million-$130.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $108.4 million. Astera Labs also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.25-$0.26 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Astera Labs from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Astera Labs from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Astera Labs from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Astera Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.09.

Get Astera Labs alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Astera Labs

Astera Labs Trading Down 4.1 %

ALAB stock traded down $3.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.65. 5,239,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,749,148. Astera Labs has a 12-month low of $36.22 and a 12-month high of $95.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.90.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $76.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.41 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Astera Labs will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Astera Labs

In other news, insider Sanjay Gajendra sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.47, for a total transaction of $7,641,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 835,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,007,450. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Astera Labs news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total transaction of $185,070.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 137,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,451,530. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sanjay Gajendra sold 110,000 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.47, for a total value of $7,641,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 835,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,007,450. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 564,458 shares of company stock worth $31,970,841.

About Astera Labs

(Get Free Report)

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Astera Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astera Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.