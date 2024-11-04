AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$19.11.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cormark reduced their target price on AutoCanada from C$25.50 to C$21.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on AutoCanada from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on AutoCanada from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ACQ

AutoCanada Stock Performance

Shares of ACQ stock opened at C$15.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$348.78 million, a PE ratio of -9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$15.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 444.38, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.25. AutoCanada has a one year low of C$13.75 and a one year high of C$27.54.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($1.30). The firm had revenue of C$1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.62 billion. AutoCanada had a negative return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AutoCanada will post 2.4311927 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AutoCanada

In other AutoCanada news, Director Christopher Harris acquired 5,000 shares of AutoCanada stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$14.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$72,400.00. In related news, Director Christopher Harris purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$14.48 per share, with a total value of C$72,400.00. Also, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired 27,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$15.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$420,900.96. Insiders have acquired a total of 124,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,852,256 over the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AutoCanada

(Get Free Report

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.