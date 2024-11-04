Aviat Networks (AVNW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect Aviat Networks to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Aviat Networks has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.
Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $116.66 million during the quarter. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 2.89%.
Aviat Networks Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of Aviat Networks stock opened at $20.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $259.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.39. Aviat Networks has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.85.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Aviat Networks
Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.
