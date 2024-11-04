Aviat Networks (AVNW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect Aviat Networks to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Aviat Networks has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $116.66 million during the quarter. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 2.89%.

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

Aviat Networks Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Aviat Networks stock opened at $20.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $259.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.39. Aviat Networks has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVNW has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Aviat Networks from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Aviat Networks from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com lowered Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Aviat Networks from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on AVNW

About Aviat Networks

(Get Free Report)

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.