Banana Gun Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $166.24 Million (BANANA)

Banana Gun (BANANA) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 4th. During the last week, Banana Gun has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar. One Banana Gun token can currently be purchased for approximately $48.26 or 0.00071362 BTC on exchanges. Banana Gun has a market cap of $166.24 million and $28.97 million worth of Banana Gun was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,696.93 or 1.00100192 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,686.87 or 1.00085307 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About Banana Gun
Banana Gun’s total supply is 8,453,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,444,626 tokens. Banana Gun’s official website is bananagun.io. Banana Gun’s official Twitter account is @bananagunbot.
