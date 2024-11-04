Banana Gun Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $166.24 Million (BANANA)

Banana Gun (BANANA) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 4th. During the last week, Banana Gun has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar. One Banana Gun token can currently be purchased for approximately $48.26 or 0.00071362 BTC on exchanges. Banana Gun has a market cap of $166.24 million and $28.97 million worth of Banana Gun was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Banana Gun

Banana Gun’s total supply is 8,453,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,444,626 tokens. Banana Gun’s official website is bananagun.io. Banana Gun’s official Twitter account is @bananagunbot.

Buying and Selling Banana Gun

According to CryptoCompare, "Banana Gun (BANANA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Banana Gun has a current supply of 8,453,784.39069402 with 3,444,625.55394373 in circulation. More information can be found at https://bananagun.io/."

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banana Gun directly using U.S. dollars.

