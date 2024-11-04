Barclays Boosts Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Price Target to $31.00

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.70% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Li Auto in a report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on Li Auto from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Li Auto from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Li Auto from $25.50 to $29.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.94.

Li Auto stock opened at $25.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Li Auto has a 12 month low of $17.44 and a 12 month high of $46.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.26. The firm has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.99.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Li Auto had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Li Auto will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Li Auto

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 58.7% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 1,707.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto in the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 58.5% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

