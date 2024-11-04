Belvedere Trading LLC Buys Shares of 4,052 ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM)

Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Dow30 in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Dow30 in the first quarter valued at $145,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Dow30 during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Dow30 in the 3rd quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 9,457.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 10,120 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DDM traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $93.34. The company had a trading volume of 88,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,973. ProShares Ultra Dow30 has a 1-year low of $64.31 and a 1-year high of $99.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.70. The stock has a market cap of $457.37 million, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.48.

The ProShares Ultra Dow30 (DDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Industrial Average index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to the price-weighted Dow Jones Industrial Average, which includes 30 of the largest and most stable US companies. DDM was launched on Jun 19, 2006 and is managed by ProShares.

