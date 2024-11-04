Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) recently announced that its Board of Directors has given the green light for a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per common share. Shareholders as of the record date, November 14, 2024, will be eligible for the dividend, which is scheduled to be paid out on November 27, 2024.

The Company has released further details on this dividend announcement via its Investor Relations website at ir.berkshirebank.com.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.

