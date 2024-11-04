Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) recently announced that its Board of Directors has given the green light for a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per common share. Shareholders as of the record date, November 14, 2024, will be eligible for the dividend, which is scheduled to be paid out on November 27, 2024.
The Company has released further details on this dividend announcement via its Investor Relations website at ir.berkshirebank.com.
This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s 8K filing here.
Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile
Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.
