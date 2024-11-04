Bioventus (BVS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Bioventus has set its FY 2024 guidance at 0.360-0.420 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.12. Bioventus had a positive return on equity of 14.39% and a negative net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $151.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect Bioventus to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Bioventus stock opened at $13.58 on Monday. Bioventus has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -20.58 and a beta of 0.88.

In other news, Director John A. Bartholdson purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.55 per share, with a total value of $684,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,913,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,113,477.35. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Bioventus news, Director John A. Bartholdson bought 80,000 shares of Bioventus stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.55 per share, for a total transaction of $684,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,913,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,113,477.35. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John A. Bartholdson purchased 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.55 per share, with a total value of $218,025.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,939,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,331,502.35. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BVS shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Bioventus from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Bioventus from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.

