Bioventus (BVS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Bioventus has set its FY 2024 guidance at 0.360-0.420 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.12. Bioventus had a positive return on equity of 14.39% and a negative net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $151.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect Bioventus to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Bioventus Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of Bioventus stock opened at $13.58 on Monday. Bioventus has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -20.58 and a beta of 0.88.
Several equities research analysts have commented on BVS shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Bioventus from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Bioventus from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.
Bioventus Company Profile
Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.
