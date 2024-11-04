BitTorrent-New (BTT) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. BitTorrent-New has a total market capitalization of $787.68 million and $16.53 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000240 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000636 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000805 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BitTorrent-New (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent [New] (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent [New] has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent [New] is 0.00000082 USD and is down -3.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 173 active market(s) with $11,798,357.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

