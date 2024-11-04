BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 126,511 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 221,028 shares.The stock last traded at $11.28 and had previously closed at $11.16.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.38.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0555 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th.
About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
