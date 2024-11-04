BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 126,511 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 221,028 shares.The stock last traded at $11.28 and had previously closed at $11.16.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.38.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0555 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,755 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 45,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.01% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

